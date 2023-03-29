Bristol City rising star Alex Scott limped off for the England U20s last night, which has left many Robins fans nervously awaiting an update.

The midfielder started for Ian Foster's side against France U20s - a friendly that ended 1-1 in Marbella - but was forced off in the latter stages of the game.

Scott picked up a potential leg injury from a coming together with one of the French forwards while trying to block a shot in his own box and was left rolling around in discomfort as a result.

He made it back to his feet after being seen by the physio but was moving gingerly and limped off minutes later, which has raised concern amongst the City fanbase.

The 19-year-old has established himself as a key player in Nigel Pearson's side and one of the most exciting talents in the EFL over the past 18 months or so.

City were suffering from injury issues ahead of the international break and losing Scott, who has missed just one game for the South West club all season, would be a massive blow.

A significant setback would be gutting for the teenager, who has enjoyed such an impressive season so far.

We are still waiting to find out the extent of the injury but Robins fans now face a nervous wait - as their reaction to yesterday's incident shows...