Sky Bet League One

‘This club is 100% cursed’, ‘Needed to happen’ – These Sunderland fans react to significant club update

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sunderland have confirmed that they have called off the next three games after further outbreaks of coronavirus at the club.

The Black Cats were without eight senior players for last night’s 1-1 draw with Wimbledon, something which understandably angered boss Lee Johnson.

That came from one positive case at the club, but Sunderland announced on their official site today that a further four positive cases have followed.

As a result, the League One outfit revealed that they will be unable to fulfil their next three fixtures, which were due to be against Shrewsbury, Blackpool and a Boxing Day clash with Hull.

The update also stated how the players will be taking a ten-day break from training, with the squad set to return in 11 days time, with the game against Accrington on December 29 scheduled to go ahead.

Whilst some fans are frustrated by this news, most recognise that it’s the right thing to do. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


