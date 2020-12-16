‘This club is 100% cursed’, ‘Needed to happen’ – These Sunderland fans react to significant club update

Sunderland have confirmed that they have called off the next three games after further outbreaks of coronavirus at the club.

📝 #SAFC has today informed the @EFL that it will not be able to play its next three @SkyBetLeagueOne fixtures following an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Academy of Light. — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) December 16, 2020

The Black Cats were without eight senior players for last night’s 1-1 draw with Wimbledon, something which understandably angered boss Lee Johnson.

That came from one positive case at the club, but Sunderland announced on their official site today that a further four positive cases have followed.

As a result, the League One outfit revealed that they will be unable to fulfil their next three fixtures, which were due to be against Shrewsbury, Blackpool and a Boxing Day clash with Hull.

The update also stated how the players will be taking a ten-day break from training, with the squad set to return in 11 days time, with the game against Accrington on December 29 scheduled to go ahead.

Whilst some fans are frustrated by this news, most recognise that it’s the right thing to do. Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Stay safe and hope everyone is all fit and well, also gives Johnson a good amount of time on training pitch with them all to get his system and ideas in 😉 — 🤙Andy Barron🤘👊 (@shortsbarron) December 16, 2020

How’re we the only club to be affected so badly??? It’s clear #safc broke the COVID protocols. No other team in the league has had to call off 3 games due to 12 cases. — fkersh21 (@fkersh21) December 16, 2020

Nowt to look forward to for the next 3 weeks apart from Christmas, but it needed to happen — George Ollier (@SAFCGeorge6) December 16, 2020

This club is 100% cursed like — Dan Harrison (@DJ_Haribo) December 16, 2020

McGeady and Maguire have gone to extreme lengths to get Christmas and New Year off mind! — Kieren Jennings (@KierenJennings) December 16, 2020

just lots games in hand to fit in hopefully it won’t tire the team out for the promotion push — markwerkself (@markwerkself) December 16, 2020

Least we can’t be disappointed for 3 gamesmanship — Kyle Quinn (@kylequinn21) December 16, 2020