‘This club has gone mad’, ‘Don’t even care’ – These Portsmouth fans react as club line up transfer swoop from bitter rivals

Portsmouth are interested in Southampton’s Josh Sims, who will be a free agent when he leaves the Premier League club in the summer.

Understand #Pompey have made enquiries about Josh Sims, who's set to be released Southampton. May have to duck for cover for this one! https://t.co/nQqZyGM9Av — Will Rooney (@willrooney_) June 4, 2021

The 24-year-old, who can play across the forward line, had featured for the Saints over the years, although he had failed to get a look-in under the current boss, so he spent that past few seasons out on loan. Sims’ most recent spell was with Doncaster in League One, where he generally impressed.

Nevertheless, with his contract expiring in the summer, the player will be on the move and Portsmouth News reporter Will Rooney has revealed that a switch to Fratton Park is on the cards.

Interestingly, the update claims that Sims has no issues about moving to Southampton’s bitter rivals, but the update does claim that there are others monitoring Sims.

Despite his connections to Saints, it’s fair to say most Pompey fans aren’t bothered. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Absolutely got to be joking 🙃 this club has gone mad — Michael89 (@Michael05023552) June 4, 2021

Would be a good signing for us — daniel mellor (@danm80) June 4, 2021

Wouldn’t say no — Rich Kennedy (@Rich03832303) June 4, 2021

Couldn’t care where he comes from if he plays good for us i’ll take him with both hands! — loftusinked (@thiskidloftus) June 4, 2021

Don’t even care! BALER — Zak 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@pfczak) June 4, 2021

Ex scum but a good player — Alfredo20 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐮 (@UpTheMoos) June 4, 2021