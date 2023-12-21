Highlights Chuba Akpom's move from Middlesbrough to Ajax was driven by a combination of contract expiration and a desire for higher wages.

Middlesbrough’s aim will have been to retain the services of Chuba Akpom during the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old joined the club in the summer of 2020, but as Boro were going through a difficult time, so was Akpom, who struggled in front of goal.

He struggled that much; he was sent out on loan back to PAOK Salonika during the 2020/21 campaign.

However, last season, the forward became a different player and was scoring goals from anywhere and everywhere.

Boro went into this summer hoping that they could keep hold of Akpom and then try and secure him a new contract, but with interest going, it seemed as soon as Ajax’s interest was known, the player was ready to leave.

But a certain detail from his Middlesbrough days meant it was unlikely the club was ever going to retain him in the first place.

Chuba Akpom’s stats for the 2023/24 season

As mentioned, Akpom joined Dutch giants Ajax in the summer, signing a contract until the summer of 2028.

The 28-year-old joined the club as a player who was in sensational form last season and was eager to prove himself on a much larger scale.

However, it so far hasn’t gone as smoothly as he or Ajax would have hoped for. Akpom has appeared in 12 Eredivisie games at the time of writing, with him netting five times so far.

All his goals came in a four-game period, as he netted in games against FC Volendam, Heerenveen, Almere City, Vitesse, and NEC Nijmegen. In those 12 appearances, Akpom has only started three games, with him so far being limited to a lot of cameos from the bench.

While in the Europa League, he has started just one of the club’s six group games but has three goals to his name, with two coming in their last match last week against AEK Athens.

It has been very much an up-and-down start for the player, but he will hope the best is yet to come as he adapts to a new country and league.

Chuba Akpom's stats per division (As it stands December 20th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Championship 129 36 5 Super League 1 68 18 8 Premier League 2 40 23 5 Eredivisie 12 5 0 League One 10 0 1 Jupiler Pro League 6 1 0 Premier League 4 0 1

Chuba Akpom’s wages gave Middlesbrough little chance of keeping him

It is well publicised that Boro would have preferred Akpom to stay at the Riverside Stadium this season, but given that his contract was running out, it was an offer too good to turn down.

Last season, Akpom had an expected xG of 21.9, while his expected xAG was 1.9. He averaged 0.81 goals per 90 minutes he played, as well as an assist 0.06 times per 90 minutes, as per Fbref.com.

The forward was a different player last season, as he had 93 shots throughout the whole season, 43 of which were on target, meaning he had an accuracy of 46.2%. He was averaging a shot 2.69 times per 90 minutes, while he had a pass completion rate of 80.3%, as he completed 566 of his 705 attempts, as per Fbref.com.

There was no reason for Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick not wanting to keep Akpom, as he was playing the best football of his career and was a key reason why the club reached the play-offs last season.

However, there was a detail from Akpom’s time at Middlesbrough that made it easier to see why the player wanted to leave. In the 2020/21 season, Akpom wasn’t even one of Boro’s highest earners at the club, as according to Capology, they estimated him to be on a weekly wage of £17,500.

Then, fast forward two seasons later, and Akpom is still not one of the club’s highest earners, with Capology estimating him to be on a weekly wage of £22,500.

This is a lot for the Championship, but when you consider some of the better forwards in the division were likely going to be on more than that, with Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki said to be on an estimated £25,000 last season, then it makes his departure a little easier to understand.

Akpom was unlikely going to get much more than that at Middlesbrough, and with the form he was in, he was always going to get more somewhere else, and that is what he has done at Ajax.

So, while his contract will have played a role, Akpom, probably feeling like he should be earning more for what he had done in that season, also likely had a part to play when it came to leaving.