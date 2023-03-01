This Charlton Athletic man must step up to the mark after Aneke blow amid future uncertainty: Opinion

Charlton Athletic will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One this weekend when they face promotion hopefuls Plymouth Argyle.

After suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday, the Addicks were forced to settle for a point in their meeting with Peterborough United last night.

Despite the fact that Posh were reduced to ten men in the 54th minute of this fixture, Charlton were unable to find a breakthrough at the Weston Homes Stadium as the game ended in a stalemate.

One of the individuals who was unavailable for selection for this fixture was Chuks Aneke.

Aneke sustained a serious hamstring injury against the Owls last weekend which is set to rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.

No longer able to turn to the 29-year-old for inspiration, Charlton will need Macauley Bonne to step up to the mark in the absence of his team-mate.

After being limited to just eight Championship appearances for Queens Park Rangers earlier this season, Bonne was allowed to leave the club in January as his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

Charlton decided to secure a reunion with the striker as they signed him on a short-term deal.

Since making this particular switch, it is fair to say that Bonne has not lived up to expectations at The Valley.

In the seven league appearances that he has made for Charlton, Bonne has failed to find the back of the net and has also yet to provide an assist.

Currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.28 in League One, it is imperative that the former Leyton Orient man improves his performance levels due to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

With Bonne’s contract at Charlton set to expire in June, there is a reasonable chance that he will become a free-agent if he fails to make a positive impact for the club during the closing stages of the campaign.

Having provided 15 direct goal contributions in a loan spell with Ipswich Town last season, the striker clearly knows what it takes to compete in this division.

By scoring on a regular basis between now and the end of the season, Bonne will not only help his side achieve a relative amount of success in League One but he will also boost his chances of earning fresh terms.

Providing that he is able to produce an eye-catching performance against Plymouth on Saturday, this could potentially prove to be a turning point for Bonne in his second spell with the Addicks.