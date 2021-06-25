‘This can’t be real?’, ‘Cash in and rebuild’ – Many Blackburn fans react as Leeds transfer interest emerges in player

As expected at Ewood Park this summer, there has been transfer interest in one Blackburn Rovers forward in the form of Adam Armstrong – but it could be two heading out of the exit door after surprise developments.

It’s come to the surprise of no-one that the likes of Southampton and Norwich are tracking 28-goal Armstrong, but Premier League speculation surrounding Ben Brereton would not have been expected.

After a low-key first season-and-a-half at Rovers, Brereton showed glimpses last season of why the club forked out £7 million on his signature from Nottingham Forest, scoring seven goals predominantly from the wing.

To the surprise of many though, the 22-year-old was called up to the Chile national team for their World Cup qualifiers, and then the 2021 Copa America tournament, having qualified through his mother’s nationality.

Brereton has made an immediate impact for the nation, scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory over Bolivia recently and his performances on the international stage have seemingly caught Marcelo Bielsa’s attention.

According to RedGol in Chile, former national team boss Bielsa is tracking Brereton ahead of a potential move, and the speculation has divided Rovers fans – some who think his international breakthrough will make him a key player next season and others who believe the club should cash in whilst his stock is high.

goodbye brereton… goodbye armstrong… welcome league one! — Athens Rovers (@AthensRovers) June 24, 2021

Bit of a suprise but not at the same time — Kieran shackleton (@Kieran_Shack) June 24, 2021

20 million they can have him. — James beattie (@Trevmorris4) June 24, 2021

Cash in and rebuild. — David Allen (@Daveallen083) June 24, 2021

Brereton is one of the best pressers itl why are people surprised by this? https://t.co/401XUjEkJa — Luke (@Iuke1875) June 24, 2021