Pundit Carlton Palmer believes striker Kieffer Moore's loan move from Bournemouth to Ipswich Town will be beneficial for all parties.

Moore had been the subject of significant Championship interest last month, with the likes of Norwich City, Sunderland, Cardiff City and Leeds United all said to have been keen, but Ipswich won the race for his signature on deadline day.

The move sees the 31-year-old return to Portman Road for a second spell, and he became the Tractor Boys' fourth signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of Jeremy Sarmiento, Lewis Travis and Ali Al-Hamadi.

According to Talksprot journalist Alex Crook, Ipswich will be covering 75 per cent of Moore's wages, and Bournemouth will receive bonus payments if the Tractor Boys achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Bringing in a new striker had been a priority for Ipswich after George Hirst was ruled out until the latter part of the season with a hamstring injury, and manager Kieran McKenna was delighted to welcome Moore to the club.

"We are delighted to have signed a striker with strong Championship pedigree, as well as experience in the Premier League and at international level," McKenna told the club's official website.

"Kieffer will bring some very important technical and physical attributes to the squad. We feel his professionalism and mentality will be an addition to the culture we already have within the group."

The Tractor Boys currently sit second in the Championship table, one point clear of third-placed Southampton, and they are back in action when they make the trip to face Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday.

Palmer: Moore is an excellent signing for Ipswich

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Moore is a good addition for the Tractor Boys, and he believes the striker will be determined to impress as he looks to secure his place in the Wales squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 play-off qualifier.

"Ipswich Town have gone big to compete with Leeds and Southampton in the second half of the season for the second and final automatic promotion place," Palmer said.

"They have completed the signing of Kieffer Moore, the Welsh centre-forward from Bournemouth, who was previously at Portman Road.

"They are reported to be picking up the lion's share of his £30,000 weekly wage.

"Ipswich currently sit in second spot, but only two points separate Southampton and Leeds, with Leeds having played a game more.

"Kieffer has proven he can score goals consistently at Championship level, and with the European Championships coming up, he needs game time to impress Wales head coach Rob Page.

"This can only be good for Ipswich and Wales as Ipswich look to secure back-to-back promotions."

Kieffer Moore is a statement signing for Ipswich Town

Ipswich faced significant competition for Moore's signature, and it was a coup for the club to get a deal over the line for the striker.

Moore has an excellent Championship goalscoring record, with his best return coming when he netted 20 goals for Cardiff in the 2020-21 season, while he has previous second tier promotion experience with Bournemouth.

Hirst's injury was a huge blow for the Tractor Boys, but the arrivals of Moore and Al-Hamadi significantly strengthen McKenna's options in the forward areas.

It will be tough for Ipswich to retain second spot, with in-form Southampton and Leeds closing the gap in recent weeks, but the Tractor Boys did some outstanding business in January, giving their automatic promotion hopes a big boost.