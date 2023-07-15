Leeds United are interested in RB Leipzig centre-forward Yussuf Poulsen as they look to back Daniel Farke in the transfer market this summer.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who have revealed that Leeds could offer Poulsen the chance to move to England for the first time in his career.

The 29-year-old striker is a name that many fans will know, as he has played a key role for the German side over the years in the Champions League and Europa League, whilst he has also won 69 caps for Denmark, featuring at several major tournaments for his country.

Although nominally a target man striker, he is also capable of playing in various attacking roles, and has been utilised as a wide man as well. Poulsen joined Leipzig a decade ago, when they were in the third tier, and has been key to their rise up to the upper end of German football.

However, the 29-year-old's game time and influence on the team has reduced in the past year or so, with Poulsen making just 19 appearances in the league last season. Most of his game time has been restricted to coming on as a substitute, and he managed just two goals for Marco Rose's side.

Would Poulsen be a good fit for Farke and Leeds?

The link makes some sense, given new Leeds boss Daniel Farke's knowledge of the Bundesliga and German market, which was something his Norwich City side utilised during his tenure there. He is also entering the final year of his contract, so a deal could be struck fairly easily in that sense.

However, Poulsen has never been prolific in his career, and although you would expect his goal return to scale up when dropping down a division to the second tier of English football, it does not inspire confidence.

Poulsen has scored 11 goals in 69 games for his country, as well as 42 in 183 Bundesliga games for Leipzig. Leeds ideally would be after a centre-forward with an incredible return to ensure they are in the mix for promotion, and the 29-year-old does not guarantee that.

Another consideration is the type of forward Farke requires as his lone striker, with Teemu Pukki at Norwich and Marcus Thuram with Borussia Mönchengladbach the two most recent examples of this.

Farke needs a player in that role with the ability to turn and shoot quickly. They need to have good ball control in tight spaces, and agility to turn at speed and get quick snapshots away at goal.

They also need to be decent in terms of carrying and dribbling the ball as a means of holding it up and bringing others into play, which is something Pukki was particularly adept at.

He wasn't particularly rapid, but had good awareness of space and when to carry and release the ball, which is not a strong aspect of Poulsen's game.

Poulsen is an excellent aerial threat and target man, who would score goals at this level in any system, but he is not technical in that sense, or clinical like Thuram and Pukki have been for Farke in recent years.

Bamford, Piroe or Poulsen for Leeds?

Bamford may not be the answer for the Whites, either; but he at least possesses more of the attributes needed for a Farke centre-forward in terms of his all-round skill-set.

Both Poulsen and Bamford are fantastic at running the channels and relentless in their pressing, but Pukki was a forward who chose his moments in that sense more carefully, as is the same with Thuram. Both preferred to conserve energy for when the side were in possession, darting in and around the box.

Bamford's other issue is that he is not clinical by nature, either, and both Thuram and Pukki exploded in this sense under Farke's guidance.

Leeds need a striker this summer, but are perhaps best served at looking more into the links to Joel Piroe, as per Phil Hay of The Athletic, as opposed to the link to Poulsen.

The Dutchman has scored or assisted 49 goals in 88 Championship games and is a more technical profile who likes to get quick shots away whenever he is within range of goal, much more akin to Thuram and Pukki.