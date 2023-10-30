Highlights Bristol City sacked manager Nigel Pearson after a run of poor results, including five defeats in their last seven games.

The club has ambitions of promotion to the Premier League and believes that sacking Pearson gives them the best chance of success.

One player who could benefit from Pearson's sacking is Anis Mehmeti, who has had limited game time under the manager and hopes for a fresh start under a new coach.

Bristol City announced on Sunday that they had decided to sack manager Nigel Pearson.

Pearson had been in charge at Ashton Gate for two and a half years and leaves the club with them sitting in 15th place in the Championship.

The news comes after the Robins were beaten 2-0 by local rivals Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Pearson was appointed Bristol City manager in February 2021, and he joined originally on a short-term deal. However, that stay was extended, and his contract was set to expire at the end of this season, but the Robins decided to act before then.

Why did Bristol City decide to sack Nigel Pearson?

As mentioned, Pearson’s last game in charge of the club was the 2-0 defeat against Cardiff, and while that will have been frustrating for the club, its supporters, and Pearson, that was probably just the final nail in the coffin.

That defeat meant it was five defeats in their last seven games, with wins over Rotherham United and Coventry City doing nothing to suggest he should have been given more time.

Some of those defeats have been against sides that, in no disrespect to Bristol City, you would expect them to lose to.

So, to some, it may be considered harsh to sack Pearson, but the club have ambitions of achieving promotion to the Premier League, and their latest results suggest that isn’t going to happen or wasn’t under Pearson.

So, the club has acted, and as they mention in their statement, they are doing so in the hope that it gives them the best chance of success.

The club managed a 19th, 17th, and 14th place finish during Pearson’s time, so when you see that, Bristol City never really got close to achieving a play-off spot, and in fact, it was just mid-table finishes.

Which Bristol City player could benefit from Nigel Pearson’s sacking?

As whenever a manager is sacked or hired, there are players you could suggest will thrive and some you could see struggling.

In this scenario, it could be said that Anis Mehmeti is quietly pleased about the recent development regarding Pearson, as his time at Ashton Gate under the manager was a struggle.

Mehmeti was brought to Bristol City in January of this year from League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

He played 15 times in the second half of last season, scoring one goal, but his game time has fallen off in the 2023/24 campaign.

The 22-year-old made just seven appearances in the league under Pearson, with only two of them coming as starts. His appearances have mainly been short cameos, so Mehmeti hasn’t really been given a proper chance this season.

So, with the news of Pearson emerging, Mehmeti could be a player who is quietly pleased and hopeful that his game time at the club will now change for the better.

Albeit in League One, Mehmeti has shown before what he is capable of and why the Robins bought him in the first place.

Last season, Mehmeti scored nine goals and recorded three assists for Wycombe before his move. He was averaging 2.3 shots per game as well as 1.1 dribbles per game.

He had a pass competition rate of 72.5%, and that contributed to him collecting 0.8 key passes, which helped him with his assists, as per WhoScored.com.

So, the winger has shown that he can contribute massively going forward, but since his move to Bristol City, he hasn’t been given a chance.

He will hope that whoever comes in to replace Pearson will look at the squad as a fresh start, and Mehmeti will want to prove that he is very much able to be a regular starter for the club.