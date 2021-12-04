‘This boy is a special talent’ – Plenty of West Brom fans pay tribute to midfielder after Coventry win

West Brom ran out 2-1 winners against Coventry at the CBS Arena in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

The Baggies struck two first half goals as they ended their four-game winless run with the win over Mark Robin’s side.

It was also West Brom’s first win away from home since September which lifts the pressure off Valerien Ismael’s side.

Albion were ahead after 20 minutes when Callum Robinson slid in Karlan Grant who scored his ninth of the season.

It was 2-0 just before half-time as West Brom grabbed a controversial second. Darnell Furlong delivered a dangerous cross into the box which deflected of Matt Godden and onto Cedric Kipre’s arm.

The incident wasn’t seen by the officials and the goal was allowed to stand.

Which club do these 22 rarely seen former West Brom players now play for?

1 of 22 Anders Lindegaard Helsingborgs Djurgrdens AIK Molde

Kyle McFadzean grabbed a consolation for Coventry City but it was one player that stood out in particular for West Brom.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman played in central midfield for West Brom and looked impressive throughout. He grabbed the Sky Bet Man of the Match after the game and his performance has left plenty of Baggies fans praising the 19-year-old.

Here’s what they had to say on social media.

Another Man of Match performance – showing everyone loud a clear – if they have the quality the confidence and the professionalism then it don’t matter about the so called step up! The kids will take it and run with it. Get more involved with actual game time! Love it — Luke Stokes (@lukestokes84) December 4, 2021

Talented kid. Played really well. The more games he gets, the better he will be. More than a good enough reason to keep him in ahead of Livermore 🤣 — Richie V | Student of Confucius & Sun Tzu (@VaughanieViking) December 4, 2021

This boy is a special talent, excellent again today. Taking his chances when they come along . — Bagster1971 (@bagster1971) December 4, 2021

8 year contract — Albion News & Opinions (@albion_gaming) December 4, 2021

Played well. Done a job. Only 19. Bright future ahead for him👍🏻 — AlrightBert (@NickMarshall007) December 4, 2021

Clear MOTM today. Always calm, confident and composed he is a real talent. Please don't let this one go Albion. He's one of our own, he's one of our owwwwn😃 — Si73 (@SimonHargest) December 4, 2021

World class — WBA_DEKU (@DekuWba) December 4, 2021

Please don't drop him for livermore absolutely class this kid is — dalil ditta (@wbaditta) December 4, 2021