Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘This boy is a special talent’ – Plenty of West Brom fans pay tribute to midfielder after Coventry win

Published

14 seconds ago

on

West Brom ran out 2-1 winners against Coventry at the CBS Arena in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday. 

The Baggies struck two first half goals as they ended their four-game winless run with the win over Mark Robin’s side.

It was also West Brom’s first win away from home since September which lifts the pressure off Valerien Ismael’s side.

Albion were ahead after 20 minutes when Callum Robinson slid in Karlan Grant who scored his ninth of the season.

It was 2-0 just before half-time as West Brom grabbed a controversial second. Darnell Furlong delivered a dangerous cross into the box which deflected of Matt Godden and onto Cedric Kipre’s arm.

The incident wasn’t seen by the officials and the goal was allowed to stand.

Which club do these 22 rarely seen former West Brom players now play for?

1 of 22

Anders Lindegaard

Kyle McFadzean grabbed a consolation for Coventry City but it was one player that stood out in particular for West Brom.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman played in central midfield for West Brom and looked impressive throughout. He grabbed the Sky Bet Man of the Match after the game and his performance has left plenty of Baggies fans praising the 19-year-old.

Here’s what they had to say on social media.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘This boy is a special talent’ – Plenty of West Brom fans pay tribute to midfielder after Coventry win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: