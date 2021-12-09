This Bournemouth ace should stay put amidst transfer interest from Liverpool and Newcastle United: Opinion

Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is said to be of interest to both Liverpool and Newcastle United, as per a recent report by the Daily Mail.

Having originally signed for the Cherries back in the summer of 2019 from his boyhood club Bristol City, the 23-year-old centre back has gone on to become a key player at the Vitality Stadium, often wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of Steve Cook this season.

Unsurprisingly this has led to clubs higher up the pyramid taking an interest in Kelly’s services, with both the Magpies and the Reds said to be keen on making a move for a player that Bournemouth no doubt view as indispensable.

Indeed keeping their player’s mind on the job in hand of attempting to get the South Coast side promoted this season may now be challenging, however the defender should be wary of dreaming too much about a move to Anfield or St James’ Park.

With Liverpool you only have to look at the case of former Preston North End defender Ben Davies to understand that players should think twice before swapping the Championship for the Premier League.

Davies is still yet to have made his Liverpool debut since signing for the club last January and has since been shipped out on loan to Sheffield United.

As for Newcastle, the wealthy Magpies are likely to invest heavily in their squad in the new year, which will mean an increase in competition for places, which is something that Kelly isn’t exactly used to this term after starting almost every league game for the Cherries.

And would the club from the North East even be a step up from Bournemouth? It’s debatable when you take their league position into account and compare it to where the Cherries are right now.

Scott Parker also clearly thinks the world of the defender and would surely do everything he can to convince Kelly to stay put until at least the end of the season.

Although the bright lights and financial rewards of the top flight may be tempting, the 23-year-old really should take into account how privileged a position he is in right now as his side fights it out at the top of the Championship before he commits himself to moving elsewhere.

As seen in the past, the grass isn’t always greener on then other side when Premier League football is on offer.