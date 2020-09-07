‘This all seems rather desperate’ – Sheffield Wednesday in talks with free-agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in talks to sign Atdhe Nuhiu to a new contract at Hillsborough, as per reports via Yorkshire Live.

The Kosovan international is currently a free-agent following his release from Sheffield Wednesday after seven years at the club, however it’s now being suggested that Nuhiu admitted in a recent interview with a Kosovan media outlet that talks were on regarding a potential new deal.

So, if this news is to come to fruition, what do you make of it? Wise move?

The team here at FLW discuss…..

George Harbey

This all seems rather desperate to be honest.

Wednesday have had a really impressive transfer window thus far and have made some really good signings in the likes of Josh Windass, Chey Dunkley and Izzy Brown, but it would be quite bizarre to see them go out and re-sign Nuhiu.

He hasn’t been too prolific for Wednesday in recent seasons and only found the net seven times in all competitions last season, and the onus is definitely on the club to bring in a striker who can hit the ground running and score goals on a weekly basis following the departure of last season’s top goalscorer Steven Fletcher.

I’m not sure Nuhiu is that man, and whilst he may offer a great physical presence and plenty of aerial threat up top, I think they need to bring in someone else as their main man and their main goalscorer.

If they can’t get anyone else, then maybe Nuhiu could be a decent signing, but I think fans will want to see more ambition to be honest.

Are these 10 facts about Sheffield Wednesday actually true? Have a go now!

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1867. True or false? True False

George Dagless

I’m a bit 50/50 on this, and I think fans are too.

Some would like to see him back as he finished the season well and is a positive member of the dressing room from what players have said about him.

Indeed, if Monk needs attackers and cannot find anyone else suitable it might be a handy stop-gap as well.

However, I do question whether he is really good enough for the Owls any more and I think there is worry that the recruitment plan the club has might be getting shelved in this instance.

I’m not surprised to see it happening with the way the market is, but I think the Owls should leave it as long as they can before going for him and try and find a better option.

Jacob Potter

This isn’t the solution to their problems.

It just shows a complete lack of ambition if Sheffield Wednesday are to look at signing Nuhiu ahead of the new Championship season.

They didn’t reach an agreement with him over a new contract at the end of the 2019/20 season for a reason, and he’s not exactly got a great record in front of goal to warrant signing for the Owls again.

Nuhiu has scored 50 goals in 277 appearances across a seven-year spell with the club, and I don’t think he’s the striker Sheffield Wednesday need to lead their line this term.

They need a striker that has a proven record in front of goal at this level to challenge Jordan Rhodes for his starting spot in Garry Monk’s squad.

Nuhiu isn’t the player they need, and I think there are plenty of better options out there.