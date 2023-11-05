Highlights Leeds United faces a tough decision about the future of right-back Luke Ayling as his contract ends this summer.

Ayling's recent decline in performance and physical abilities may result in him being a substitute or a supporting squad option rather than a regular starter.

The return of Djed Spence from injury could further decrease Ayling's chances of getting playing time, and his leadership and experience may be the only reasons for considering a contract extension.

Leeds United and Daniel Farke are facing a tough decision in a number of areas this summer, and one of regarding the future of long-serving right-back Luke Ayling.

The Whites have four players on their books who are currently capable of operating at right-back: Ayling, Djed Spence, Sam Byram, and Jamie Shackleton.

All of whom are only under contract with the club until the end of the campaign. Spence is on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur whereas Shackleton and Ayling have been part of the furniture at Elland Road for some time now and are set to leave in 2024 unless new terms are agreed.

Ayling's future is one which has come under particular examination after Phil Hay of The Athletic reported recently that Farke will have the final say on whether new contracts are handed to the experienced trio of Ayling, Liam Cooper, and Stuart Dallas - all of whom are in the final year of their deals.

Ayling joined the club in 2016 from Bristol City and has been a key player for the side for many years. The 32-year-old was signed by Garry Monk but has been vital to many of Leeds' squads in the last seven years, none more so than when he helped them gain promotion under Marcelo Bielsa.

At that time he was at the peak of his powers and played a key role in finishing ninth in the Premier League, too. However, his physical decline since has seen more frequent mistakes creep into his game, and this could perhaps be his last season at the club given his recent inconsistency.

Racking up 266 appearances so far, making him one of the most experienced players in the squad, Ayling is a hero amongst the fans. He has also been vice-captain, and often captain in Liam Cooper's place, for some time now; however, Ayling has struggled in the last couple of seasons to maintain levels he previously hit.

How has Ayling played this season?

Ayling has played 14 times for the club so far this season, starting nine of those, and eight of those starts also came as captain. However, the experienced full-back has been a substitute from the bench in each of the last four games and it appears his days could be numbered.

This is best exampled by the fact 17-year-old central-midfielder Archie Gray was used at right-back in place of Ayling in recent games, as well as Jamie Shackleton as well. Perhaps spelling the end for Ayling as a starting player and instead reducing his role to more of a supporting squad option.

He has looked lethargic, slow, and has struggled to recover defensively when caught too far forward due to a decline in his pace and athleticism.

Thus, his role in the pecking order has dropped to third or fourth choice and it's difficult to see how he gets back in with any kind of regularity once Spence comes back to fitness for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Does Ayling have a future at Leeds?

The 23-year-old was not altogether convincing in France, featuring just 10 times and losing his place in the starting line-up for the final months of the campaign. However, the second tier could be the exact thing he needs to rejuvenate a stalling year of his career, with his spell at Nottingham Forest extremely productive two seasons ago.

Spence is clearly the club's best right-back, and his short cameo against Sheffield Wednesday proved that. However, he is currently out with knee issue sustained in training, which was said to keep him out for up to eight weeks at the time.

Farke revealed before the Huddersfield and Stoke games that he still has a couple of weeks until he resumes full training. However, he is back to doing light work for the moment. It could mean a return sometime around the Leicester and Plymouth Argyle games.

Ayling is struggling to start at present- but when Spence returns, he may struggle to consistently make the bench, let alone come on as a substitute as he has lately.

Perhaps Dallas and Cooper may be retained beyond their deals with Leeds, but Ayling's time with the club looks like it may end this summer, irrespective of whichever division the club finds itself in by May.

Ayling's leadership and experience are the only reasons for Farke to have any consideration of keeping him past the end of his deal this summer. If Leeds are promoted, perhaps the long-term successor will be Spence if he can hit the heights he is capable of when he returns.