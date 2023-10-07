Highlights Joel Piroe is a versatile goalscorer who can thrive in different positions, making him a valuable asset to Leeds United.

Joel Piroe joined Leeds United this summer from Swansea City, with the Dutch forward penning a four-year deal in West Yorkshire to end the Whites' pursuit of a goalscorer.

He also cost around £10 million, which is a snip, as he was in the last year of his deal in South Wales and has so far been asked to play in a slightly deeper role behind Georginio Rutter since arriving from Swansea in late August, which has seen him score four goals in seven appearances already.

Why did Leeds sign Joel Piroe?

The Dutchman will score goals wherever he is deployed: be that as a ten or nine, as a centre-forward on the last line or as a secondary-striker attacking the box from deep. He had scored or assisted 49 goals in 88 Championship games prior to joining Leeds for a mid-table Swansea team.

The 24-year-old is always fit and available, with a really strong injury record, too. The best ability is availability, but to also have such a potent record in front of goal for a Swansea side made a player like Piroe another must-have for the Whites, who had struggled for goals in recent years without Rodrigo scoring regularly last season as they were relegated.

At only 24, and in the last year of his deal, Piroe could prove to be a cost-effective signing, and one which guarantees Leeds a clinical nature in attack. Clinical forwards are gold dust at any level, but he could be the difference maker for Farke's forward line and has proved to be so far in games this season.

Piroe is already well off the mark thanks to goals against Ipswich Town, Millwall, and Watford making it four in six games in a Leeds shirt. Leeds needed a more natural finisher than either Rutter or Patrick Bamford in their team, and the 24-year-old provides that by making runs into the box from deep.

However, against QPR in their most recent outing, he struggled somewhat to get involved in the game. Piroe is looking to crash the box on the blindside of defenders to score from close range or finding space on the edge of the area to use his superior ball-striking to find goals from further out.

He can, and has, done this; but often is in vacated space and not found by teammates, or if he is in space, he can be crowded out easily before firing a shot away. He cut a frustrated figure at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

He will obviously be vital for the Whites all season and is proving to be in his early outings whist his partnership with Leeds' main centre-forward develops but there are concerns around his suitability, even if he is scoring at a relatively decent rate.

Can Farke fix the issue with Piroe for Leeds?

Not very Teemu Pukki-like in his play style but perhaps Farke is willing to, and needed to, show some adaptability by utilising him somewhere in the tarting XI. Many fans see it as a number ten role, which gives the impression of a creative passer who will punch progressive through balls between the lines; but that isn't Piroe's game.

in this team at present, he is a secondary-striker, with Rutter as the centre-forward. The Leeds United manager has spoken about his two forwards playing together, a partnership they have struck up in recent weeks. Rutter was involved in the team’s winning goal on Wednesday night, assisting Crysencio Summerville in a 1-0 victory.

Farke spoke, via Leeds Live, and said: "If we win games and they’re both involved in goals, everything is ok.

"To be there for Joel with four goals already is good, after just a few games, I think seven games and four goals, if he can keep going with that then happy days. Georgi put another assist in and also a really good performance.

"It is not always the day to shine for both of them, they have a fantastic relationship and score goals just for fun, sometimes it’s difficult days and for Georgi I think it was many good situations today.

"Joel didn’t have his best day today let’s be honest, but he is still unbelievably important for us and also pleased that I could save him a few minutes in the end, to bring a quality player like Patrick Bamford on because the next game is coming soon.

"He has just played 60 or 65 minutes, I think he’s saved some energy for the next game."

The problem the German has is that Piroe is not that creative spark, and Leeds lack a player like that in the three behind Rutter - if they had it, then there would be scope to play Piroe as a centre-forward, Rutter off one of the flanks, and a creative player behind Piroe - which could be better for a cohesive attack.

Piroe for Swansea played as a second-striker or striker in a strike pairing and isn't used to that lone centre-forward role, though. His quality is such that he must be in the team somewhere but there are clear issues in his skillset and profile in both roles.

Leeds may have to take the rough with the smooth with Piroe, who also is a fairly weak presser who lacks intensity. He may look passive and disinterested in the press and not involved enough when Leeds have the ball but he'll score from out of nothing and is the most clinical finisher in the squad.

For example, in transitional moments on the break, his link-up play has been good at times, but in tighter spaces or when Leeds don't have the ball there have been glaring issues. He's a moments player and can score out of nothing, which is priceless. However, it's fair to say that Bamford's cameo the other night showed signs of the opposite.

His hold up play, constant running of the channels, and all round nature of being a nuisance to centre-backs by occupying them gave Leeds an outlet when QPR were growing back into the game and engaging Leeds higher, forcing them to go longer. Piroe doesn't possess those qualities but will always be a better finisher and more composed player than Bamford. Farke needs to figure out how to get more out of him off the ball to be more Bamford-like.