Ethan Ampadu is the best signing in the Championship this season following his arrival to Leeds United from Chelsea.

The Wales international penned a four-year deal at Elland Road, and joined the club for a fee of around £7 million plus add-ons, per Phil Hay of The Athletic. Chelsea also inserted a sell-on clause in his deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Nizaar Kinsella was the first to report the Whites' interest via the Evening Standard. He claimed Leeds were in talks to sign the then 22-year-old, who was being valued at around £12 million, per their report.

However, Phil Hay spoke on The Square Ball podcast and said: "Ampadu becomes signing number one. They’ve done him on a four-year contract, with the option of a fifth as well. £7m up-front, good value and a decent fee by Championship standards, pretty achievable add-ons of about £3m, which, in the end, will earn Chelsea somewhere in the region of £10m."

The overall deal saw Ampadu leave the Blues permanently after six years at Stamford Bridge, having been in Chelsea's set up since the age of 16, joining the club from Exeter City in the summer of 2017.

He went on to play just 12 senior games for the club in that time, failing to ever break into the first-team squad on a consistent basis and instead heading out on multiple loan moves.

He has had temporary homes at the likes of Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, Sheffield United during their recent Premier League stint with Chris Wilder, and then latterly with Serie A sides Venezia and Spezia.

What's been Leeds fans' reaction to Ampadu so far?

Clearly, Ampadu is versatile, young enough to improve, yet has vast experience for his tender age in major leagues and for his country as well. Ampadu will likely operate in midfield for the whole season, which is where the Whites lacked depth at the time of his signing. However, he can also be utilised at centre-back.

When Leeds signed the Welshman, they had lost Weston McKennie, Adam Forshaw, and Marc Roca from their options in the centre of the park, leaving them with just Tyler Adams, Darko Gyabi, Lewis Bate, and 17-year-old Archie Gray to plug those gaps who had remained with the club.

He's perhaps exceeded expectations, though, and his performances in defensive-midfield, collecting the ball from the centre-backs and goalkeeper and disrupting play, have earned him high praise from the fanbase, where he has quickly become a fan favourite.

Leeds fan Daryl (@DarylRS29) took to Twitter (X) to share his thoughts, he said: "Ethan Ampadu is genuinely a better player than Tyler Adams."

Other user Jibber Jabber (@EthanFromOnline) added: "I'm still waiting for someone to explain to me how Leeds got Ampadu in the Championship. Witchcraft? Deal with the devil? Genie in a magic lamp gave us a few wishes?"

Who have been the best signings in the Championship this summer?

It’s no great surprise that he’s slotted in seamlessly, given his vast experience at such a young age. The 23-year-old is one of the racked up more appearances in his age bracket than most players can boast.

Ampadu has 133 club appearances under his belt, having only turned 23 this week, and has 45 senior appearances for his country, putting him well on course to become the nation's highest-ever appearance maker.

Not only is he arguably the best pound-for-pound signing in the division, he is arguably the best midfielder in the league. The two names that come to mind as competition for that title are Leicester City’s Keinan Dewsbury-Hall and Gabriel Sara of Norwich City.

Some other eye-catching signings for fantastic value for money this summer include the likes of Southampton's Ryan Manning, Birmingham City duo Ethan Laird and Krystian Bielik, Leicester City's Stephy Mavididi, Bristol City's Jason Knight, Cardiff's Aaron Ramsey, Plymouth Argyle duo Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker, and Stoke City's Andre Vidigal. However, Ampadu tops the lot.

How good is Leeds' Ethan Ampadu?

He’s a Premier League player in waiting, and given his age there’s also plenty of room to develop and grow further before he hits his peak. Despite many fans being unsure of whether he would be deployed in midfield or the defence, he has proven to be a high-quality, press-resistant defensive midfielder.

The 23-year-old’s performances so far have certainly solidified him as being Leeds’ best player in my mind. He’s been a near-perfect signing and played every minute of every game so far. Of course, Farke needs to be mindful of that and should utilise Ilia Gruev at times to give Ampadu a rest.

He has replaced Adams effortlessly, whilst also providing a good amount more with the ball, too. Farke does need to be careful, though, as overplaying him would be a mistake, even with his quality. The Whites need to rotate where they can because the Championship is unforgiving.

So far, Ampadu’s displays have been top drawer. He’s strong in duels, breaks up play, and also instigates attacks from deep. Players like Ampadu may not always get the plaudits as they are not likely to score or assist regularly, but the Welshman is a fantastic player in terms of ball-winning, carrying, or distributing it quickly via direct passing into the final third or wide areas.

From data via FBRef, compared to all Championship midfielders, Ampadu ranks ninth for tackles won with 11, seventh for percentage of dribblers tackled with 87.5%, and third for blocks with 14.

Amongst all Leeds players he is second for progressive passes with 27, second for final third passes with 34, second for tackles won with 14, and finally Ampadu is unsurprisingly first for ball recoveries with a whopping 45.

Highlighting that he has both the technical quality to be at the top-end of the Championship, whilst is physically combative enough to deal with the rigours of Championship football. He has all the attributes Farke requires in a dominant possession-based side, whilst also capable of being a useful player when Leeds need to win the ball back and transition quickly.

It’s a slog of a season, and Ampadu will be key to Leeds’ promotion hopes. In all honesty, he’s a future captain in waiting at Elland Road.