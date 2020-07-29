Third name enters the frame for Bristol City vacancy

Bristol City have interviewed Dean Holden over the managerial vacancy at Ashton Gate, as the search for Lee Johnson’s successor rages on.

Johnson left the Robins at the start of the month with Bristol City sliding rapidly out of play-off contention and failing to build on a positive start to 2020.

Holden led Bristol City to two victories in the final five fixtures of the Championship season, with the Robins losing only once on the back of Johnson’s exit from Ashton Gate.

Now, it has been reported by Gregor MacGregor that Holden has been interviewed by the club with a view to him taking the role on a permanent basis after an impressive caretaker spell.

#BristolCity head coach update: Dean Holden has also been interviewed and shortlisted. He joins Paul Cook and Chris Hughton in the final considerations with an appointment close. Holden impressed in the last five games + has important support. More coming up on @bristolcitylive — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) July 29, 2020

However, the 40-year-old isn’t the only candidate in with a shout of landing the top job at Ashton Gate, with Chris Hughton and Paul Cook also interviewed.

Hughton – an overwhelming favourite with the Bristol City fans – has experience of winning promotion to the Premier League with Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Cook is the current Wigan Athletic boss, but is on the verge of leaving the DW Stadium after relegation to League One was confirmed on the back of a points deduction.

The Verdict

Holden has done a good job with Bristol City, there’s no denying that.

However, is he really the man that Bristol City want to be putting faith in to lead them into next season when outstanding candidates like Hughton have been interviewed?

Even someone like Cook stands out after a fine three years at Wigan.

This could be a real missed opportunity if they go down the path of Holden, you feel.

