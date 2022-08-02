Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

Think you’re a Wigan Athletic expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Wigan Athletic are back in the Championship after winning promotion from League One last term. 

They were held to a goalless draw by Preston North End at the DW Stadium on Saturday and now face a trip to take on Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Our quiz today should test your mettle as a Latics supporter. Take our 28 question quiz to find out if you’re a Wigan Athletic expert!

Trust us, it won’t be easy…

1 of 28

1. Which club did new signing Ryan Nyambe leave earlier this summer?


