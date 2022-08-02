Sky Bet Championship
Think you’re a Wigan Athletic expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out
Wigan Athletic are back in the Championship after winning promotion from League One last term.
They were held to a goalless draw by Preston North End at the DW Stadium on Saturday and now face a trip to take on Norwich City at Carrow Road.
Our quiz today should test your mettle as a Latics supporter. Take our 28 question quiz to find out if you’re a Wigan Athletic expert!
Trust us, it won’t be easy…