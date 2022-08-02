Think you’re a Sunderland expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

Sunderland will be looking to build upon the point that they earned in their clash with Coventry City by securing some positive results in the coming weeks.

Jack Clarke’s header was cancelled out by a late strike from Viktor Gyokeres yesterday as this particular clash ended in a draw.

Set to face Bristol City on Saturday, it will be interesting to see how the Black Cats will fare in this particular fixture.

1 of 28 Who did Sunderland sign Luke O'Nien from in 2018? Swindon Town Oxford United Accrington Stanley Wycombe Wanderers