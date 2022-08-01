Think you’re a Stoke City expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

Stoke City got their latest Championship campaign underway at the weekend.

A 2-0 loss to Millwall away from home was not the start that Michael O’Neill would have hoped for.

Upcoming games against Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough offer the Potters their next opportunities to get points on the board.

A cup game with Fleetwood Town is also in the offing in the coming weeks.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our freshest quiz…

