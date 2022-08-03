Stockport County will be targeting another successful season during the 2022/23 campaign.

After finally winning promotion back to League Two from the National League during the previous season, Dave Challinor’s side have been tipped by many to quickly make an impact in the EFL.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out just how much you know about the Hatters.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 28 questions about a variety of Stockport County topics, but how many can you get correct?

Think you're a Stockport County expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 In what year were Stockport County formed? 1879 1881 1883 1885