Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Think you’re a Stockport County expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Stockport County will be targeting another successful season during the 2022/23 campaign.

After finally winning promotion back to League Two from the National League during the previous season, Dave Challinor’s side have been tipped by many to quickly make an impact in the EFL.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out just how much you know about the Hatters.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 28 questions about a variety of Stockport County topics, but how many can you get correct?

Think you're a Stockport County expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28

In what year were Stockport County formed?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Think you’re a Stockport County expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: