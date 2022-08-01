Think you’re a Rotherham United expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

Rotherham United are nestled back in the Championship and looking to make sure that their stay back in the second-tier lasts longer than a year.

It’ll be a tough ask for Paul Warne’s side, but one that they will be feeling confident in succeeding with after last year’s performance in League One.

That’s the task on the playing side, but we’ve got one for the supporters here, testing their knowledge with a 28-question quiz on a variety of subjects.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 28 In what year were Rotherham founded? 1905 1915 1925 1935