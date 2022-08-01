Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Think you’re a Rotherham United expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Rotherham United are nestled back in the Championship and looking to make sure that their stay back in the second-tier lasts longer than a year. 

It’ll be a tough ask for Paul Warne’s side, but one that they will be feeling confident in succeeding with after last year’s performance in League One.

That’s the task on the playing side, but we’ve got one for the supporters here, testing their knowledge with a 28-question quiz on a variety of subjects.

Can you score 100%?

Think you're a Rotherham United expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28

In what year were Rotherham founded?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Think you’re a Rotherham United expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: