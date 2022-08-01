Preston North End will be hoping to build on their 13th-placed finish last season in the Championship, in what will be their eighth-straight campaign in the second tier of English football.

Ryan Lowe has built a strong rapport with the majority of the fanbase, and now it’s up to him and the playing squad to crack the top six for the first time since 2009.

Do you think you’re a PNE expert though? Take our new quiz and see if you can score full marks on it!

Think you’re a Preston North End expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 What is the capacity of Deepdale? 21,042 22,912 23,404 24,535