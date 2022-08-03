Port Vale are back in League One after a few years away and will be hoping to give a good account of themselves.

They beat Mansfield Town 3-0 in the 2021/22 League Two play-off final to confirm their return to the third tier on what was a fantastic day for supporters.

Our quiz today should help to test just how well you know the club. There are 28 questions that can help you find out whether you’re a Port Vale expert…

Think you're a Port Vale expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 1. Who have Port Vale signed Will Forrester from this summer? Sheffield United Stoke City Preston North End Wigan Athletic