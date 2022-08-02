Oxford United endured a disappointing start to the 2022/23 League One season on Saturday, losing 1-0 at Derby County.

However, there were still signs of promise for Karl Robinson’s side to take from that game, and they will look to build on that as they aim to improve on what was an encouraging 2021/22 campaign.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out just how much you know about the U’s.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 28 questions about a variety of Oxford United topics, but how many can you get correct?

Think you're a Oxford United expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 In what year were Oxford United formed? 1887 1890 1893 1896