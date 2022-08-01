Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

Think you’re a Millwall expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

Millwall will no doubt be targeting a successful season during the 2022/23 campaign.

Having shown the potential to break into the Championship play-offs last season, an impressive opening day win over Stoke could now have the club eyeing a push for the top six over the coming months.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few minutes, to find out how much you actually know about the club.

To help do that, we’ve given you 28 questions about a variety of Millwall topics, but how many can you get correct?

In what year were Millwall formed?


