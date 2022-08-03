Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Think you’re a Leyton Orient expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

Leyton Orient got off to a perfect start to the latest League Two season last weekend.

The club earned all three points in the first game of the new campaign with a 2-0 win at home to Grimsby Town.

This is the team’s fourth consecutive season in the fourth tier, having previously finished 17th, 11th and 13th in the last few terms.

Up next for Orient is a trip to face Crawley Town on August 6.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz… 

