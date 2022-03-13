A Welsh team that play in the English league, Swansea City have had a varied history.

They’ve been right down the football pyramid and have also graced the Premier League and European football too.

The last decade has been more stable for Swansea as they played seven consecutive seasons in the Premier League and have not dropped down any lower than the Championship.

They’re not having the best season this year as they currently sit 16th in the Championship but they don’t have to worry about relegation either.

As Swansea fans see this season out and wait for what is hopefully a better season next year, we’ve made the ultimate quiz about Swansea City so it’s time to test your knowledge.

Think you're a hardcore Swansea City fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Swans quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Swansea City founded? 1910 1911 1912 1913