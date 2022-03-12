Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Black Cats quiz

It’s been a rather mixed season for Sunderland so far.

While the club are still in the mix for a League One play-off place, some inconsistent form means a push for automatic promotion back to the Championship has not gone as would have been hoped.

But just how much do you actually know about the Black Cats, away from the current campaign?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 25 things on a variety of different Sunderland topics, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 25 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882