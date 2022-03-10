Stoke City are having a tough time in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Under Michael O’Neill, the Potters currently find themselves 15th in the championship and without a win in their last five league outings.

With that said, we took a look at Stoke’s great history and came up with this quiz that only diehard Potters fans will score full marks on.

Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score to social media!

Think you’re a hardcore Stoke City fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Potters quiz

1 of 25 What year were Stoke City founded? 1853 1863 1873 1883