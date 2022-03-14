Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Think you’re a hardcore Shrewsbury Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Shrews quiz

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Shrewsbury Town look to be edging their way towards safety in League One this season as the club continue to achieve gradual progress under Steve Cotterill.

The Shrews cannot compete with the majority of the third tier in the transfer market and will be hoping to keep hold of their better players in the summer.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz, if you think you’re a hardcore Shrews fan now is the time to test your knowledge, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Think you’re a hardcore Shrewsbury Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Shrews quiz

1 of 25

How many appearances did Mat Sadler make for the club?


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Think you’re a hardcore Shrewsbury Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Shrews quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: