Battling away for a League One play-off spot, Darren Moore and his side will be striving to secure an immediate return to the Championship in what remains of this third tier season.

Whilst we wait to see what is in store for the Owls as the season nears its concluding stages, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of Sheffield Wednesday to the max.

Can you manage to score full marks?

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield Wednesday fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Owls quiz

1 of 25 In what year was Sheffield Wednesday founded? 1865 1867 1869 1871