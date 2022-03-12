Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Blades quiz

Published

15 seconds ago

on

This has turned into a rather good season for those of a Sheffield United persuasion.

After a poor start to the campaign under Slavisa Jokanovic, the Blades have seen a considerable upturn in form under Paul Heckingbottom, which means they now look to be genuine promotion contenders.

But just how much do you actually know about the Bramall Lane club as a whole?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 25 questions about all things Sheffield United, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 25

In what year were Sheffield United formed?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Blades quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: