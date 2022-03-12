Think you’re a hardcore Sheffield United fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Blades quiz

This has turned into a rather good season for those of a Sheffield United persuasion.

After a poor start to the campaign under Slavisa Jokanovic, the Blades have seen a considerable upturn in form under Paul Heckingbottom, which means they now look to be genuine promotion contenders.

But just how much do you actually know about the Bramall Lane club as a whole?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 25 questions about all things Sheffield United, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 25 In what year were Sheffield United formed? 1889 1890 1891 1892