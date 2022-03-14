Queens Park Rangers will be determined to build upon their victory over Luton Town when they face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The R’s moved back up to fourth in the Championship standings thanks to goals from Andre Gray and Rob Dickie at Kenilworth Road.

In order to retain their place in the play-offs between now and the end of the campaign, QPR will need to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level.

Ahead of the club’s showdown with Forest, we have decided to create a quiz which will definitely test out your QPR knowledge.

Can you get every question correct?

Get involved below!

Think you're a hardcore QPR fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough R's quiz

1 of 25 How many goals did Bobby Zamora score for QPR during his career? 20 14 15 12