Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough R’s quiz

Published

1 hour ago

on

Queens Park Rangers will be determined to build upon their victory over Luton Town when they face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The R’s moved back up to fourth in the Championship standings thanks to goals from Andre Gray and Rob Dickie at Kenilworth Road.

In order to retain their place in the play-offs between now and the end of the campaign, QPR will need to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level.

Ahead of the club’s showdown with Forest, we have decided to create a quiz which will definitely test out your QPR knowledge.

Can you get every question correct?

Get involved below!

Think you're a hardcore QPR fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough R's quiz

1 of 25

How many goals did Bobby Zamora score for QPR during his career?


Related Topics:

Freelance writer for Football League World. Previously worked for 90min & GiveMeSport.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough R’s quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: