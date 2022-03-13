Portsmouth are a club with a rich history. Having played in the Premier League and won the FA Cup and also been down to League Two, the club has been through it all.

They currently find themselves sat 10th in League One and seven points off the play-off spots. Whether they’ll have enough to make it this season is yet to be seen but one thing’s for sure, Portsmouth will carrying on pushing to try and get back up the leagues like they once were.

As we see out the rest of the season and wait to see how Portsmouth do, we have created a quiz for you. Here at 25 questions all about Portsmouth FC so it’s time to test your knowledge!

Think you're a hardcore Portsmouth fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Pompey quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Portsmouth FC founded? 1898 1900 1906 1910