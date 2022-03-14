Port Vale are a side that have established themselves as a solid League Two side in recent years.

No longer are they threatened by the prospect of relegation to non-league football, they have set their bar higher and are now firmly in the promotion mix going into the final couple of months of the season.

Looking back though, we are testing your knowledge on the Valiants from a range of eras as we ask you 25 questions on the fourth-tier outfit.

Can you score 100% of these questions correct though? Give it a go and see how well you do!

Think you’re a hardcore Port Vale fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Valiants quiz

1 of 25 When were Port Vale founded? 1876 1881 1886 1891