Oxford United are having a fine season in Sky Bet League One so far.

The U’s sit fourth in the table, inside the play-off places, and could find themselves competing for promotion to the second tier come May.

With that being said, why not take this Oxford United quiz and really put your U’s knowledge to the test.

Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score to social media!

Think you’re a hardcore Oxford United fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough U’s quiz

1 of 25 In what year were the club founded 1873 1883 1893 1903