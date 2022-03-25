Nottingham Forest have been all the way to the top of the game and won titles in Europe but are now residing in the Championship.

Those days of glory across Europe are distant memories now but under Steve Cooper, the side are hopeful of a rejuvenation and a return once again to the very top of English football and the Premier League.

It is still within the realms of possibility this season and if they can pick up enough points from now until the end of the season, then a play-off spot could be theirs. Whilst it might take them a while to get towards the top end of division again if they got there, it would be a welcome return back to the days of old for fans of the club.

If you think you know Nottingham Forest then and some of the precise details about the club, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the Championship side and some of the key information about the side.

Get involved down below!

Think you’re a hardcore Nottingham Forest fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Reds quiz

1 of 25 1) Have Forest ever won the Premier League / top division title? Yes No