Millwall

Think you’re a hardcore Millwall fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Lions quiz

Published

49 mins ago

on

Millwall fans are known as some of the most passionate in the EFL. 

They might not be the biggest club in London and they thrive on the fact that they aren’t the most liked, either.

But how do you rank yourself as a Millwall supporter? Are you hardcore?

Take on this tough 25-question Millwall quiz and see if you are the ultimate supporter.

Can you score 100% on Football League World’s latest quiz?

Take it on below:

1 of 25

Where was Jed Wallace born?


