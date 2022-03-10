Think you’re a hardcore Luton Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Hatters quiz

Defying all expectations by currently possessing a Championship play-off spot, Luton Town are enjoying an excellent 2021/22 campaign.

The Hatters have seen good progression in their third season back in the second-tier and will be striving to keep hold of a top-six spot.

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of the campaign has in store for the Hatters, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things Luton Town.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 25 In what year was Luton Town founded? 1885 1886 1887 1888