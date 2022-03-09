Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

Think you’re a hardcore Huddersfield Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Terriers quiz

Published

29 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town are flying in the Sky Bet Championship, with the town believing that anything is possible as they pursue another promotion to the Premier League. 

The John Smith’s Stadium is a great place to be at the moment, with plenty of fans returning to support Town and Carlos Corberan.

We’ve set about identifying the BIGGEST Huddersfield fan with our latest quiz, piecing together 25 questions on the Terriers that are sure to test you.

Can you score 100%?

Think you're a hardcore Huddersfield Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Terriers quiz

1 of 25

Where was Levi Colwill born?


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Think you’re a hardcore Huddersfield Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Terriers quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: