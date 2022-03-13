Think you’re a hardcore Harrogate Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Sulphurites quiz

It has been something of a mixed season so far for Harrogate Town.

Having started the campaign in fine form that saw them push for promotion from League Two, Simon Weaver’s side have since endured a dip in form that has seen them slide down the fourth-tier table, although they are still well clear of the relegation zone.

Here though, we’re focusing on just how much you actually know about the Sulphurites?

In order to help find out, we’ve given 25 questions about a variety of issues related to Harrogate, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 25 In what year were Harrogate Town formed? 1919 1920 1921 1922