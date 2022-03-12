Derby County have been through some tough times of late but seem to have great fighting spirit to fight back against whatever comes their way.

Despite being deducted 21 points earlier in the season, Wayne Rooney’s young squad have put in a massive shift this season and currently sit with 24 points.

Although they’re still in the relegation zone, they are now only five points from safety as it stands. It will be a big ask for the Rams as they have won two and lost three of their last five matches but no doubt the players will give their all for the fans who continue to cheer them on.

As we wait for Derby’s next game which comes against second place Bournemouth, we’ve devised a quiz full of Derby County trivia to see how big of a Derby fan you really are.

Think you're a hardcore Derby County fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Rams quiz

1 of 25 What year were Derby County founded? 1880 1882 1884 1888