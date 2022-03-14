Think you’re a hardcore Crewe Alexandra fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Railwaymen quiz

Currently battling away to secure another year of League One football, Crewe Alexandra have certainly come across their obstacles this season.

David Artell’s side have been unable to follow up on a top half finish last time out.

As we continue to monitor what the rest of the campaign has in store for the Railwaymen, we have devised a 25 question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things Crewe Alexandra FC.

Can you manage to score full marks?

1 of 25 In what year was Crewe Alexandra FC founded? 1877 1879 1881 1883