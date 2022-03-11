Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

Think you’re a hardcore Charlton Athletic fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Addicks quiz

Published

1 hour ago

on

Even since their relegation from the Premier League in 2007, Charlton Athletic have yo-yo’d between the Championship and League One and now Johnnie Jackson is the individual tasked with trying to take the Londoners back to their former glories.

As an Addicks fan though, can you get all 25 of these tough club questions correct and prove that you’re a super-fan?

Take our brand new Charlton quiz and don’t forget to share your score to social media to see how you rank against others!

Think you’re a hardcore Charlton Athletic fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Addicks quiz

1 of 25

What year were Charlton founded?


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Think you’re a hardcore Charlton Athletic fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Addicks quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: