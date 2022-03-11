Even since their relegation from the Premier League in 2007, Charlton Athletic have yo-yo’d between the Championship and League One and now Johnnie Jackson is the individual tasked with trying to take the Londoners back to their former glories.

As an Addicks fan though, can you get all 25 of these tough club questions correct and prove that you’re a super-fan?

Take our brand new Charlton quiz and don’t forget to share your score to social media to see how you rank against others!

Think you’re a hardcore Charlton Athletic fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Addicks quiz

1 of 25 What year were Charlton founded? 1885 1895 1905 1915