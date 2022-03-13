Think you’re a hardcore Cardiff City fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Bluebirds quiz

Cardiff City have avoided being sucked into a relegation battle this season.

The side have had a difficult season having changed managers during the campaign.

But the ship now looks to be steadied going into the summer months as the club can start to think about a calmer 2022/23.

For now, the club must still pick up enough points to maintain a mid-table position.

The side has moved up to 17th in recent weeks and have clashes against Stoke City and Swansea City to look forward to.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our hardcore quiz…

