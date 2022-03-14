League Two outfit Bristol Rovers will be hoping to build on a bright start to 2022 in their quest to win promotion back to the third tier at the first time of asking.

Though the future is undecided, we can take a look back on the past and that’s what we’re doing in this quiz as we ask you 25 questions about Joey Barton’s men.

Can you score 100% correct on this one though?

Give it a go, play your mates and see how you get on!

Think you’re a hardcore Bristol Rovers fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Pirates quiz

1 of 25 In which month of 2021 was Joey Barton appointed manager? January February March April