Think you’re a hardcore Bristol City fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Robins quiz

It’s been a testing season for Bristol City, who find themselves in the bottom half of the Championship as the end of the 2021/22 campaign approaches.

Supporters can be forgiven for hoping that progress would be faster under Nigel Pearson than it has been but there are reasons to be positive.

Our quiz today should test how much fans know about the South West club as we’ve put together 25 tough questions.

The question is, can you get 100%?

1 of 25 1. When did City last finish in the Championship top 10? 2016/17 2017/18 2018/19 2019/20