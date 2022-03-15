This has been a rather frustrating season for Bradford City so far.

An anticipated League Two promotion push has failed to materialise as yet, prompting a recent change in manager, with Mark Hughes taking over from Derek Adams, and it remains to be seen if that alteration will pay dividends.

But away from that, we want to know just how much you actually know about the Bantams.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 25 questions about a variety of Bradford City topics, but how many can you get correct?

Think you're a hardcore Bradford City fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Bantams quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Bradford City formed? 1903 1904 1905 1906