Think you’re a hardcore Blackburn fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Rovers quiz

Blackburn Rovers are enjoying a rather impressive season in the Championship.

Despite early season expectations to the contray, Tony Mowbray’s side are making an encouraging for promotion back to the Premier League, and sit fourth in the current second-tier standings.

But just how much do you actually know about the Ewood Park club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 25 challenging questions about all things Blackburn Rovers, so how many can you get correct?

1 of 25 In what year were Blackburn Rovers formed? 1875 1877 1879 1881