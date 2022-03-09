Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

AFC Bournemouth

Think you’re a hardcore AFC Bournemouth fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Cherries quiz

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Bournemouth have stuttered a little in their pursuit of a return to the Premier League in recent weeks but they certainly have the quality in the squad to kick on and secure second place.

The Cherries have experienced their ups and downs since relegation from the Premier League and enjoyed a very exciting January transfer window.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz, if you think you’re a hardcore Cherries supporters, test yourself with this quiz, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Think you’re a hardcore AFC Bournemouth fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Cherries quiz

1 of 25

What year was Mark Travers born?


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Think you’re a hardcore AFC Bournemouth fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Cherries quiz

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: